Police fire on man; chase ends in smashup

A man led police on a high-speed chase through Lawton before the chase ended in a wreck on the city's southwest side Wednesday night, police said.

Officers Andrew Foreman and Daniel Hallagin were on motorcycle patrol when they engaged their emergency lights and conducted a traffic stop on a car with a defective brake light at 9:15 p.m. at the intersection of Southwest 16th Street and Avenue I, according to a police report. When they approached the vehicle, the driver exited the vehicle and then got back in and placed the car in reverse and accelerated toward the officers; both of the officers discharged their firearms in self-defense, according to the report. One of the officers was injured and taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

The vehicle left the scene and was pursued by other officers. Sgt. Scott Carpenter located the vehicle at the intersection of Southwest G Avenue and Sheridan Road. He attempted to stop the car, but the vehicle ran several stop signs and traffic signals and almost caused several accidents, police said. Officers then chased the vehicle north on Sheridan Road from Southwest G Avenue to Northwest Lincoln Avenue. The vehicle then turned westbound on Lincoln into a neighborhood to Northwest 38th Street and headed south. The driver continued on Southwest 38th Street to Coombs Road and turned west on Coombs before crashing in the 5100 block, police said. The driver then fled on foot. No information was released about whether the suspect had been captured.

A passenger in the vehicle suffered minor injuries in the accident and was treated at a Lawton hospital and released.

Counterfeit money passed in pizza delivery

An employee of a local pizza restaurant told Sgt. Charles Criger that she delivered pizza to a residence in north central Lawton around 1 a.m. Wednesday and received two $20 bills and one $10 bill.