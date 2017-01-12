Police find man hiding in Dumpster

A 20-year-old man is behind bars after police say he attempted to steal a vacuum cleaner, ran from police and then hid in a Dumpster.

Colten W. Dawkins, whose city of residence is unknown, was charged with second-degree burglary on Thursday in Comanche County District Court.

Officers on unrelated call witness man bolt

According to an affidavit filed in court, police were en route to a structure fire call when they saw a man, later identified as Dawkins, run up the stairs of a building at 910 Southwest D.

Officers yelled for the man to stop, but Dawkins continued to run, crossing Southwest 10th Street and heading west through an alley, Officer Raymond Brown reported.

Brown said he eventually lost sight of Dawkins, but Brown continued to search and noticed a trash bin behind the Impact Arena, 1009 SW F.

As Brown looked into the Dumpster, he saw Dawkins lying face down in the trash receptacle with his hands underneath him. Because he did not know whether Dawkins had a weapon in his hands, Brown placed Dawkins at gunpoint and ordered him to climb out of the Dumpster, the report states.

Police returned to the building on D Avenue to check for occupants and found no one, but Brown reported seeing 150 vacuum cleaners in the building.

According to the affidavit, Dawkins told police he had entered the building with the intent of taking a vacuum.

Assault with a dangerous sock

In another incident, a man swung a sock containing a blunt object three times at another man, causing him to black out Wednesday night.

Police Officer Tanner Josey reported that the victim said his attacker called him to a back room of the house and immediately started swinging the sock containing a blunt object at his head, hitting him on the forehead.