Police: FA association employee embezzled $50K using credit card

Two women were charged in Comanche County District Court in connection with two separate embezzlement cases believed to have totaled tens of thousands of dollars.

Suzette L. Ortiz, 55, was formally charged with embezzlement in connection with making unauthorized charges on a credit card of over $50,000 while she was still employed by the United States Field Artillery Association, according to court documents. She was released from custody after posting $10,000 bond. Her preliminary hearing conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. March 29.

According to an affidavit filed in court, Ortiz was employed as director of the association from October 2009 until January and was issued a business credit card to make purchases related to the association. However, she used that credit card to pay for $33,737.46 for her own personal expenses with local businesses between May 2017 and January 2018, plus another $20,390.18 for unauthorized charges outside the Lawton city limits during the same period for a total of $54,127.64, according to the affidavit.

If convicted, Ortiz could face a sentence of up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000 plus restitution.

Credit union employee embezzlement

Kimberly S. Nading, 26, was charged with embezzlement and conspiracy to commit embezzlement. She was released from custody after posting bond of $2,500. Her preliminary hearing conference is set for 3 p.m. April 9.