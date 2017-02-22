Police capture chase suspect

A man wanted in connection with a police chase across Lawton that ended with a traffic accident last week was captured early Sunday.

Sgt. Tim Jenkins, Lawton Police Department public information officer, said officers found the suspect in the 2300 block of Northwest Hoover Avenue.

Jenkins said the suspect was taken into custody without incident. After he was medically cleared at the hospital, he was taken to City Jail, where he was booked on complaints of eluding a police officer, assault with a dangerous weapon, resisting a police officer, Comanche County felony and misdemeanor warrants and a traffic violation, Jenkins said in a news release.

What police say happened

The man was arrested in connection with a Feb. 15 incident in which two officers on bike patrol tried to stop the man's Mitsubishi Galant car after noticing it had a defective brake light at the intersection of Southwest 16th Street and Avenue I. When they approached the vehicle, the driver got out but then immediately got back in and started backing up toward the officers, police said. As the vehicle accelerated, both of the officers discharged their firearms in self-defense. One of the officers was inured and was treated at a local hospital and released.

The suspect's vehicle fled the scene and was pursued by other police officers through the city down Southwest G Avenue, Sheridan Road, Northwest Lincoln Avenue to Northwest 38th Street and then south on 38th Street to Southwest Coombs Road. The vehicle turned west on Coombs Road before crashing in the 5100 block, where the driver jumped out and ran away on foot, police said.