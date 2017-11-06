Police arrest man after altercation with woman

Lawton police arrested a man for allegedly abusing his girlfriend at 1 a.m. on Saturday after a night out at the club.

Officer David Kamont reported that the woman said her boyfriend punched her, grabbed her by the hair and dragged her to the ground.

Officers Kamont and Christopher Puetz responded to the domestic call at 1:15 a.m. at local apartments, and when they arrived, a woman with cuts on her arms and knees yelled, "I just want him out," Kamont reported.

The woman told officers she and her boyfriend had been drinking at a club when he started to complain about being out so late, according to Kamont's report.

Her boyfriend was the designated driver, the woman said, and they started arguing in the car when they left the club, the report states. After they arrived at the apartments, her boyfriend "became louder and grabbed her a few times," the woman told officers, according to the report.

Her boyfriend demanded that she give him his phone back, the woman said, but she told him that he "would get his phone back as long as he got away from her," the report states. Kamont reported that the woman said her boyfriend went inside the apartment as she smoked a cigarette in her car, and when he returned to the car, he was holding a baseball bat, demanding for his phone once more.

The woman told her boyfriend that she'd give him his phone back, but he crashed through her driver's side window with the bat, then "threw it in the car and struck her in the head," the woman told officers, Kamont reported.

The woman said her boyfriend then grabbed her by the hair, opened the door and dragged her to the ground, where he hit her "in the head several times with a closed fist" before taking his phone from her, the report indicates.