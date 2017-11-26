Playground to be closed

Lawton's Playground in the Park, located on the east side of Elmer Thomas Park, will be closed for three weeks, beginning Monday, to allow installation of a shade structure over the equipment.

The shade structure is funded by a $200,000 grant from the McMahon Foundation and the work will be carried out by RTA Playground Construction, with the assistance of other contractors. The shade structure is composed of individual sails and will provide shade for users as well as keep the equipment cooler and better protected during summer months, Parks and Recreation Director Jack Hanna said.

The public will be notified when the playground reopens for use.