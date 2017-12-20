Plans reviewed for new Lawton airport fire station

An engineer and contractor have finished "value engineering" a construction project that will bring a new fire station to south Lawton in 2018.

Members of the Lawton Metropolitan Area Airport Authority acknowledged Tuesday that the engineer for Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport had finished meeting with contractor Rich Construction to review construction plans for a new Fire Station No. 2, located on the north end of the airport property and adjacent to Douglas Avenue. The station is part of the Lawton Fire Department and provides emergency response to south Lawton, but it also houses the specially trained firefighters dedicated to aviation emergencies at the airport.

The airport has been leading the effort to build a new facility, and a majority of the $4.17 million in construction costs for the new station will be covered by federal aviation funding.

Costs and funding

The cost of the project has been a concern since the contract was awarded in September because even the low bid and $3.344 million engineering estimate were greater than funding available at the time. Initial funding came from $2.4 million allocated by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), $685,000 from the Oklahoma Strategic Military Planning Commission and $600,000 from the Comanche County Industrial Development Authority.

The FAA later came up with additional discretionary money to help with fire station construction cost, as well as a runway re-marking project that FAA inspectors have said is necessary, most recently during the airport's 2017 re-certification inspection. In addition, FAA officials gave the airport permission to postpone its runway and taxiway crack and joint seal project until the next fiscal year, making additional funds available. Airport officials bid the fire station construction and the runway work (including the re-marking project) at the same time, but the pavement work didn't get any bidders.

Funding was available to award the fire station contractor, but Airport Manager Barbara McNally said the construction firm and the airport's design engineers still would perform value engineering, or review the details of the construction contract to determine what work could be delayed or omitted. In September, Rich Construction estimated $250,000 in potential savings.

Final recommendations

McNally said officials are ready to make their recommendations to the airport, starting with members of the airport authority's development committee. She said officials want to hold that meeting in early January, then bring the committee's recommendation to the full authority at its January meeting. Once the contract has been amended, the construction firm will receive its notice to proceed, McNally said. Estimated construction time is a year.

Runway update

Airport officials also expect to release bids in early January for a runway re-marking project. Funding is available for that work, which will entail cleaning rubber from the runway left by aircraft tires, then painting new markings on aviation pavement. The project has been estimated in the $400,000 to $500,000 range and is slated to begin in 2018.