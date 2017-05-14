Plans made for butterfly garden to attract Monarchs

A City of Lawton advisory board is finalizing plans for what members hope will be the first of many Monarch butterfly sanctuaries in Lawton.

The effort by the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority (LETA) has been in the planning stages for months, but members said last week they are ready and expect the garden to be built on the northwest side of Elmer Thomas Park in June. If everything goes according to plan, Monarch butterflies will be stopping in Lawton in 2018 as they travel their migratory path between the northern U.S. and Mexico.

Jay Burk, the City Council representative who also serves as LETA's chair, said the idea behind the project is restoring habitat that Monarchs like, so they will stop, lay their eggs and rest before continuing their journey to warmer climates. The butterflies had once been a common sight in Lawton during migration season (the migratory path for Monarchs that live east of the Rocky Mountains passes through western Oklahoma), but the loss of their preferred habitat all over the country is discouraging the colorful visitors.

In particular, the loss of milkweed (Asclepias tuberosa) has caused problems. The 3-foot-tall plants that hold bright orange to bright yellow-orange blossoms on upright stems are toxic to most animals and insects, but are the only source of food for the caterpillars that become Monarchs. When the life cycle works, Monarchs lay their eggs on milkweed and once the eggs hatch, those caterpillars feed on the milkweed until they transform into butterflies.

As an added benefit, Monarch caterpillars store the toxins from milkweed in their bodies for the rest of their lives, so as adults, they have a natural defense system that helps them ward off predators. But, the cycle starts with a plant that is being lost to human development, which is why LETA was receptive when Tim Bennett came to them and asked about creating a Monarch sanctuary in Lawton.

LETA members considered two sites that were suggested in Elmer Thomas Park, selected because they meet the criteria needed for the large milkweed bed: a source of water for an irrigation system, a windbreak to protect the fragile butterflies from strong Oklahoma winds when they visit, and enough room to accommodate the flower bed and an area where human visitors can watch the butterflies. Bedrock Nursery will plant the 80-foot by 12-foot, kidney-shaped bed and nurture the plants as they grow strong enough to support their winged visitors.

Burk said while both sites could easily accommodate the flower bed and butterflies, LETA members believe the southern site would be too busy because it is located near a children's play area.

"I'd be afraid the butterflies wouldn't show," he said.

"They are pretty delicate," said LETA member Barry Ezerski, of the need to provide a nurturing environment.

LETA members said while milkweed may not be an especially attractive plant to humans, it will make the Monarchs happy. While some Monarchs live in the area, the bulk of that butterfly population comes through in the fall, staying from four to six weeks before they continue their journey to Mexico but only if there is food.

While the milkweed bed is expected to be in place by summer, don't expect a lot of visitors immediately. Burk said it probably would be a year before the Monarchs realize there is a sizeable rest stop for their enjoyment in Elmer Thomas Park. And, it's one the City of Lawton won't even have to advertise.