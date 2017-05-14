Plans made for annual Armed Forces Parade

In tribute to the United Service Organizations (USO), the theme of this year's Armed Forces Day celebration will be "The Force Behind the Force."

"We're going to have them as our theme. We received the first USO location at Fort Sill. We've chosen to partner with them and use that as our theme," said Jamie Southerland, executive vice president of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce.

A four-member USO Show Troupe from the New York City area will be the featured entertainment for the chamber's Armed Forces Day Luncheon. They will sing a medley of patriotic numbers for approximately 30 minutes. Anyone who attended the grand opening of Fort Sill's new USO service center on Dec. 7 is well aware of their crowd-pleasing talents. There will be no speaker this year.

"This year we have decided not to have a speaker, to truly offer entertainment for the soldiers. That's what the luncheon's for, is to honor our military service members, and so instead of having a speaker this year we're providing the entertainment with the USO Troupe," Southerland explained.

The luncheon will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday in the Patriot Club Ballroom, 500 Upton Road on Fort Sill. If you do not have a Department of Defense-issued ID, please remember to drop by the Visitor Center to get a pass to come on post. The center is on the east side of Sheridan Road just inside the perimeter fence.

Tickets to the luncheon are $20 for chamber members or $25 for general admission. They must be purchased in advance by stopping by the chamber, 302 W. Gore, calling 355-3541 or by going to lawtonfortsillchamber.com and clicking the Armed Forces Day 2017 button on the "Calendars" drop-down box and scrolling down to the blue registration link.

The annual Armed Forces Day Parade will step out at 10 a.m. Saturday, according to Taylor Burgess, director of the Lawton Fort Sill Convention and Visitors Bureau. The starting point will be Southwest 6th and C Avenue. The route will be the same as last year's. Entries will proceed west on C to South 11th and turn north. The parade will end at the intersection of Northwest Ferris Avenue and Fort Sill Boulevard so that military vehicles in the procession can go straight back to post once the parade is over.

"We have a mix of floats, vehicles, riding horses, dancing groups and of course military vehicles, so a little bit of everything," Burgess said. Unfortunately there will be no high school marching bands, because school will already be out by then.

Of special interest are Kealii's School of Dance, the Shriners' Roadie Rascals golf cart, Cache Creek Tractor Club's six antique tractors, the Lawton Antique Auto Club bringing 12 restored cars, the Red Dirt Jeeps of Duncan with their 15 vehicles, the Lawton Sapphires J-Settes Dance Team and the Paws of Love therapy dogs.

"We think it's important to put out there that we've asked the parade entrants not to throw candy. But parents should remind their children not to run out and get candy, because that's just dangerous" due to the size of some of the military vehicles, Southerland said.

There will be soldiers marching in the parade, although an exact number is not yet known. The big USO mobile unit will also be in the queue, delivering snacks to the soldiers waiting to march before the multipurpose vehicle joins the procession.

The chamber will have a float contest this year. The winners will get plaques and bragging rights. Parade entries can start lining up at 8 a.m. in the Central Mall parking lot, and judging will begin at 8:30 a.m.