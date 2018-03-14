Plans to get rolling on city skate park

The City of Lawton will host a design workshop today for a skateboard park planned in Elmer Thomas Park.

The session, to be conducted by designers from Spohn Ranch in Los Angeles, is set from 5-7 p.m. in the banquet room of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th Street and C Avenue.

Skaters' wisdom sought

Richard Rogalski, executive director of the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority, said LETA has worked for several years to get the Elmer Thomas Park skate park project underway. LETA is paying for design costs, and has scheduled today's meeting to get input from the city's skateboard community.