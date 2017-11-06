Plans being made for city's Juneteenth celebration

It took a while for news of the Emancipation Proclamation to reach Texas, but it spawned an enduring celebration.

It was on June 19, 1865, that Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger led Union troops into Galveston and announced that the Civil War was over and that the Emancipation Proclamation which was issued Jan. 1, 1863 had freed the slaves.

That's the story behind Juneteenth, and the first recorded celebration was in 1866, according to historian Henry Louis Gates Jr.

Lawton has celebrated the event for many years, and, according to Barbara Ellis, Publicity Chairperson, this year's celebration on Saturday should be bigger and better than ever.

"We had approximately 800 to 1,000 people attend the event last year," Ellis said.

"We are preparing for 2,500 people this year," said Bishop John Dunaway, who co-chairs the planning committee with Albert Johnson Sr., said. "There are between 50 and 70 community sponsors who help put this event on. It's always a great success and everyone enjoys it."

"We've had people from all over the country come to the celebration," Ellis said. "It's kind of like a big reunion, where everyone gets in contact with friends and family."

From 3:30 until 5 p.m. Saturday, the opening ceremony will be at the Frederick Douglass Professional Development Center at 102 E. Gore. From 5-8 p.m., entertainment, food and fun will be available at Douglass Park/Patterson Center, No. 4 NE Arlington.

The menu includes, but is not limited to, barbecued ribs, greens, potato salad and drinks. There is no charge for the meal, which is paid for by donors to the event.

Mattie Butler, an organizer of the celebration, is asking for singers, dancers, actors, actresses and musicians to come forward and be a part of the entertainment.

"We would love to fill the stage with at last 35 voices for the choir, and learn from and work with Pauline Harris, Jimmy Jones, Helen Holder and Jesse Cross, who are exceptional musicians in their own right," Butler said. "There's a story we want to tell how we have managed, as a people, to hold up under such enormous injustices."

"This is a simple story told via historical narrative, dance, and poetry interspersed with gospel, jazz, and blues," she said. "We would love to include hip hop and rap, if it adds to the narrative. Of course, we reserve the right to make the decision as it relates to appropriateness. We have Brittney Brown tentatively scheduled to perform a liturgical dance, and she will stretch out with some hard-hitting group African dance."