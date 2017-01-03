Pig tales play out at fairgrounds

A new generation of livestock exhibitors is carrying on the family tradition at this week's Comanche County Livestock Show.

One of them is Kailee Tanner. Though she's only 9 years old, this is her third year to show pigs. Her little brother used to show until he got interested in Cub Scouts, so now it's up to her to follow in the footsteps of her grandmother, who showed for Cache, and her mother and her aunt, who both showed for Indiahoma. She is the daughter of Scott and Shawna Turner and niece of Brandi Weisner, who was there with her parents to cheer Kailee on at Tuesday's swine show.

Kailey said she brought three pigs, a Berkshire gilt, a Hampshire barrow and a Crossbred barrow. They're all about the same size, but they definitely have different personalities. To describe her Berk, she said, "She actually obeys."

Of the Cross, "it doesn't obey."

And the Hamp? She waggled her hand to indicate that his behavior is iffy.

The Indiahoma third grader said she has fun showing the pigs but she would like to try goats next. She takes care of her animals by feeding them and walking them every night.

Gage McNeil is showing pigs for the second year. The son of Amber and Justin McNeil, he's 11 and in the fourth grade at Elgin Elementary School. He said he chose pigs because "my mom showed pigs, my uncle (Dusty Moser) showed pigs and my mom's dad showed pigs and my uncle raises pigs."

"I have two Cross barrows and a gilt York," he said. "I feed them. They have automatic water. I walk them. I clean their pens and wash them. Every time we get a chance I walk them about a quarter or a half of a mile (in time, about 15 to 30 minutes). They are different from walking a dog, but you can basically maybe train them like a dog."

Pigs do like to sniff things out much as dogs do. "They get interested in the dirt and poop," he said.

He walks them individually so he can keep watch over them and work on his showmanship. If they encounter another animal, "you would just turn them away from that animal and hope that the animal doesn't follow you."

His pigs mind him, but they do hesitate when they encounter a different surface. They're used to being on concrete, and they sometimes balk when they see a rubber surface.

Gage was showing Tuesday as a member of the Elgin 4-H Club.

"I like giving my 4-H speeches. I like being in 4-H because I get to show pigs. And the meetings are fun," he said.