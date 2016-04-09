Pie contest added to county fair

Exotic animals and an all-new pie contest have been added to the lineup for this year's Comanche County Free Fair.

The fair proper will be from Tuesday through Friday at the Comanche County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Sheridan. There will, however, be a tractor driving contest at 9 a.m. Monday. Entrants will take a written exam in the Coliseum Annex before going on to the actual tractor-driving portion in the Great Plains Coliseum parking lot.

The fairgrounds staff decided to capitalize on the popularity of the fair's petting barnyard by bringing in Extreme Animals of Oklahoma City, according to Office Manager Joe Kirk.

Zoo 2 U is a mobile petting barnyard company that allows customers to pick and choose which animals they want. Animals selected for the county fair include a baby kangaroo, a large albino python, a Fennec fox and a parrot. School groups will be visiting the petting barnyard on Wednesday and Thursday, and Extreme Animals will be present from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days, but the exotics are not necessarily part of the school tours, Kirk noted.

"This is unlike anything we've ever done before as far as the petting barnyard. It's all exotic animals, all kid friendly, (with) professional handlers," said Kirk, who noted that the fair's two most popular events are the barnyard and the Farm Hand Olympics.

The top three winners of the new pie contest will receive $50, $30 and $20. Ribbons will be handed out for first through 10th places. There will be three classes: cream pies, fruit pies and nut pies. All pies must be homemade or semi-homemade. No cobblers, crisps or cheesecakes will be accepted. Pies must be in disposable containers.

Entries will be taken starting at 9:30 a.m. Friday in the Prairie Building.

"One of the reasons why we decided to have a pie contest is because in the Open Class entries there were no pies," Comanche County Extension Director Lynn Null said. "It was suggested, and we were trying to think of something new and exciting that we could add to the fair, so we added the pie contest.