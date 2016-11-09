Picnic shows kids good side of law

The corner of Northwest 2nd Street and Northwest Ferris was buzzing with first-responder excitement Saturday as echoes of emergency sirens, K-9 barking and party clackers filled the air, though nothing could quite mask the sounds of happy feet and innocent laughter circulating Elmer Thomas Park. It was the long awaited 2016 Cops N Kids Picnic.

"Every year we try to make it to where the kids can interact with police officers in a positive light because a lot of times they may only see or hear of the bad stuff," said Will Hines, Lawton Police Department deputy chief. "So we're trying to show them that hey, we are humans too and we've got families just like them and we're trying to do a good job out here for them. It's just a lot of fun to have the community get together like this."

The Lawton Police Department received more than three dozen sponsorships for the event, which was predicted to attract nearly 2,000 Southwest Oklahomans this year. T-shirts, hot dogs, hamburgers and drinks were given away free; picnic goers also had the chance to enter giveaway drawings, catch wrestling matches or dance to music at an eastside stage, all at no cost. Parking lots and booth lines began to swell quickly after 10 a.m.

"It makes us feel great that the community supports us like this," said James Apple, LPD assistant chief, "there are really no words to describe it."

Apple, who has been with the LPD since 1980, said the event was originally held at Harmon Park but when other agencies expressed interest in being involved, Cops N Kids moved to a larger venue at Elmer Thomas Park.

Multiple agencies

"Now we not only have other law enforcement agencies here, but we've brought in the Lawton Fire Department and other emergency medical services we just have a multitude of agencies and sponsors involved. I mean, we started out with 200 to 300 participants so many years ago and it's just outstanding to see how it's grown."

Lawtonian Latarsha Nabors, who came to the Cops N Kids Picnic with son Johnathan Nabors, 6, and grandson Keon Pearalta, 4, said the event has grown into a family tradition. She held the hands of both boys one dressed as a firefighter and the other as a police officer as she explained how much they love attending each year.