Phillips 66 plans to remediate former Duncan oil refinery

Stephens County Commissioners heard a presentation from Phililps 66 during their regular meeting Monday morning regarding a remediation project for 446 acres where a refinery was formerly located.

The refinery was located south of Duncan on Refinery Road and old U.S. 81.

H.G. Reid and Tom Winn from Phillips 66 were present; as well as Sarah Downard, project manager, and Rita Kottke, program manager, both with the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality.

The property was in use as a refinery from the 1920s to 1983 and had several different owners during that time period. Stephens County purchased the property in 2003. Phillips 66 signed the agreement for the remediation process in 2003, according to Jeremy Anthon, who made a Power Point presentation for Phillips 66.

One concern on the property is for Claridy Creek, which runs along the east side of the property, as well as two or three portions of the parcel that were used as landfills and impoundments, according to the Anthon. Due to the size of the property, there will be some areas where dig and haul will be implemented.