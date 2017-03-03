Pewewardy slated to speak at Cameron University

The public is invited to two free presentations by nationally recognized ethnologist Cornel Pewewardy at Cameron University Monday and Tuesday.

The School of Arts and Sciences will host Pewewardy at 4:30 p.m. Monday for a presentation about "Issues in Indian Country" and at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday for "Recovering Southern Plains Indigenous Songs, Representations and Knowledge Bases." Both presentations will be in Room 115 in the McCutcheon Recital Hall in the Music Building on the north side of campus.

"As a native Lawtonian, he knows a great deal about our region, our students, and our university in addition having a national perspective on many issues. His visit will contribute to better understanding of Native American culture and help our students, faculty and staff to work together for student success and for new, positive partnerships for Southwest Oklahoma," said Von Underwood, dean of CU's School of Arts and Sciences.

A Comanche-Kiowa, Pewewardy is professor and director of Indigenous Nations Studies at Portland State University. He has written and spoken on a variety of topics including higher education and Native American students, Native American studies and mascots. He has received numerous leadership awards in teaching, research and service, including the 2016 John Eliot Allen Outstanding Teacher Award at Portland State.