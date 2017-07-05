Pets get royal treatment at Dog Days

The dogs romped and played, the dogs sniffed and greeted, and the dogs enjoyed meeting other dogs at the Lawton Farmers Market Dog Days Saturday.

There were big dogs, little dogs, young dogs and old dogs, and every dog in between.

Many people came to take care of their furbabies and to take advantage of free doggie bags full of treats. A person had to bring a donation of dog food, whether cans, cases, or bags, and they received a bagful of treats, toys, and other goodies. All donations were given to the local animal shelter.

"This is the fourth year that we have hosted Dog Days," Dr. Edward Legako, president of the Farmers Market, said. "We have 23 total vendors today, and a lot of them are here for this special event."

Vendors included Big Dog Mama's Shop, owned by Sue Spencer.

"We not only do pet clothes, scarves, bibs and bandanas, but we also do sewing for humans, too," Spencer said. "I enjoy sewing for the furbabies and I am actively involved in the Rainbow Bridge Can Wait organization. I was a foster parent for the organization, but ended up with four dogs because I couldn't say no to those cute faces."

At 9:30 a.m., there had been 15-20 dogs receive a spritzing of perfume and a complimentary bandana from Clip N Dip, a business where canines are king. Their booth was manned by Michelle Fite, owner Helen Cox-Chedester, and April Key and all three were busy with the pooches.

Midtown Animal Hospital lent a hand at the event with heartworm tests, vaccines, weights, and preventive medications for fleas, ticks and heartworms.