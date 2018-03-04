Personnel from Lawton join others

Teachers and support personnel from Lawton Public Schools used their day off Monday to support the thousands gathered at the State Capitol for the first day of the teacher walkout.

Monday was a built-in day off for the school system, but that didn't stop teachers from joining in the first day of the walkout. The district sponsored two activity buses to travel to Oklahoma City, while many other teachers and personnel made arrangements to make their way to the Capitol to show support. Larissa Krusinsky, a fifth-grade teacher at Hugh Bish Elementary, traveled in a caravan with another teacher to reach the gathering. She said she was overwhelmed by the show of support from everyone in attendance.

"It was mind-blowing," she said. "To see so many people who were like-minded. It was just you feel the support. You feel the encouragement. You realize that you are not alone."

Krusinsky joined in a rally that began about 10:30 a.m. outside the building. As it continued throughout the day, she joined a group of other Lawton teachers alongside Cache teachers who made their way inside to speak with government officials. They were met with a closed door and a sign-in sheet at the governor's office, but found an open door and a listening ear from Gary Jones, state auditor and gubernatorial candidate.

"We spent a good amount of time talking with him and asking questions," Krusinsky said. "He wrote down numbers for us. He talked to us from a political view. But his wife is also a retired teacher. He said, 'Hey, this is what I know because I've lived in the household.'"