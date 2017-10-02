In-person absentee voting underway

In-person absentee voting for Tuesday's election will continue from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today at election board offices around Southwest Oklahoma.

On the ballot will be a City of Lawton bond election for streets, as well as a number of school elections around the area.

In a news release, Comanche County Election Board Secretary Amy Sims said Oklahoma law requires every voter who votes in person at the precinct polling place or during early voting at the election board to show proof of identity before receiving a ballot. There are three ways for voters to prove their identity under the law (only one proof of identity is required): Show a valid photo ID issued by federal, state or tribal government; or show the free voter identification card issued to every voter by the election board; or sign an affidavit and vote a provisional ballot. (If the information on the affidavit matches official voter registration records, the ballot will be counted after election day.)

Anyone who needs to look up polling place, verify registration information or view a sample ballot may do so online