You are here

Home » News » Local » In-person absentee voting begins

In-person absentee voting begins

Wed, 08/22/2018 - 3:30am Staff

In-person absentee voting begins Thursday for residents who want to vote early in the Aug. 28 primary runoffs and City of Lawton elections for mayor and Wards 1 and 2 City Council representative.

Early voting is set from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Comanche County Election Board, located in the Comanche County Courthouse at Southwest 5th and C; and Connection Church, 13 Windy Road, Elgin. Connection Church is open for those voting in county, state and federal elections. Voters must present photo identification or their voter's registration cards to cast ballots. A voter does not have to cite a reason for voting in-person absentee, but must sign an affidavit pledging he will not vote at his precinct on election day.

Continue reading on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620