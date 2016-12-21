People asked to volunteer on MLK Day

Cameron University is hoping to recruit more than 400 volunteers, from on and off campus, for the national Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service event.

The MLK Jr. Day of Service will be held Jan. 6, 2017, with Cameron's volunteer corps joining tens of thousands of volunteers across the nation.

Those volunteering through Cameron will work on community projects from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 6 to answer King's challenge, "Life's most persistent and urgent question is: 'What are you doing for others?'"

Those who want to volunteer can register online at www.cameron.edu/mlkcelebration/dayofservice or, beginning Jan. 3, 2017, call the Office of Campus Life at (580) 581-2217. Online volunteer registration will close Jan. 9 so that project assignments can be determined. Volunteers will receive project details and site locations by Jan. 13.