Pellet gun shooting sends Lawton woman to hospital

Lawton police are investigating a Tuesday night pellet gun shooting that damaged a woman's car and sent her to the hospital.

Police were called around 6:40 p.m. on a report that a woman had been shot in the area of Northwest Homestead Drive and Ferris Avenue, according to Sgt. Tim Jenkins, Lawton Police Department information officer. Dispatchers reported she'd been shot in the head.

Officers arrived and found the woman had been shot with a pellet fired from an unknown weapon, Jenkins said. They also found her vehicle had been shot. She was taken to a local hospital.

Jenkins said investigators are still looking into the incident.