Pedestrian struck, killed

An accident on Independence Day morning claimed the life of a pedestrian.

Lawton police were dispatched to Southwest 52nd Street and G Avenue at about 5:15 a.m. after receiving a call that a female pedestrian had been hit by a private trash truck. When they arrived, they found the woman, later identified as Andrea Robertson, down in the street. LPD Public Information Officer Tim Jenkins said officers from the LPD's Traffic Unit were called to the scene and witnesses were taken to the police station to be interviewed.

Details, including what Robertson was doing before the accident, weren't immediately released. Jenkins said more information would be released as it becomes available.