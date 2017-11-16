You are here

Pedestrian hit by car

Thu, 11/16/2017

Lawton police are investigating a Wednesday night accident  that sent a pedestrian to the hospital with head injuries.

Responders were called around 8 p.m. to West Gore Boulevard and 24th Street where they found an unidentified pedestrian along with the driver of a white Toyota Venza. The vehicle was headed east when it made contact with the pedestrian, who was crossing over from the north side of Gore to the south side.

The pedestrian was taken  to the hospital, LPD Information Officer Tim Jenkins said.

