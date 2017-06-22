Pat Cameron presented award for commitment to local veterans

Pat Cameron is the newest recipient of the Carolyn Stone Award given by the Comanche County Veterans Council.

The award was created to honor individuals, whether veterans or non-veterans, who have given of their time or inspired others to help in veterans' causes. In this case, the honoree was nominated by the Society of Military Widows, Chapter Six.

"I want to thank everybody. It's such an honor, and I'm very humbled by it," she said at the presentation of her plaque by CCVC Chairman Tor Littau on Wednesday.

Susan Secor read testimony:

"Patricia Cameron was born in New York City. She went to school to become a licensed practical nurse and worked at French Hospital in New York City and Runnells Hospital in New Jersey.

"Pat met her husband-to-be in New Jersey in 1968 and they were married in 1969 in New Jersey. Pat and her husband, John R. Cameron, moved to Lawton in 1972. She worked at Comanche County Memorial Hospital and retired in 2003.

"Pat was the typical military spouse and mother and did all the things a spouse and mother is supposed to do. She became the widow of retired Maj. Cameron in January 2010. She joined the Society of Military Widows, Chapter 6, in May 2011. She took a deep interest in veterans and their families and became president of Chapter 6 in 2012 and continues to be of great help to this day.

"Pat is a very caring person and goes out of her way to help others. An example of her caring attitude is exemplified by her actions at the May meeting of the Patriot Spouses Club. Another member had recently had cataract surgery and had had a follow-up meeting that morning before the meeting and her eyes had been dilated. Said member donned her 'bumble bee' sunglasses and attended the meeting. However, the meeting was on the patio at the Patriot Club and the sun was intense with no shade.