Past year was tale of two seasons in SW Oklahoma

This past year was a tale of two seasons the wet and the dry.

Forget the difference between winter and summer or spring and fall. The only real difference in seasons in Southwest Oklahoma is the dry and the damp seasons. It's either pouring buckets of rain with no end in sight as streets turn into creeks and rivers or it's dry and parched with lawns drying up and wilting under the sun that never hides behind a cloud. That was 2016 in a nutshell in Southwest Oklahoma.

Lawton had only received 2.36 inches of rain for the first quarter of the year, setting the area up for a return to the drought it had only escaped in the previous months. Then April arrived, and along with it, plenty of April showers. The Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport nearly doubled its rainfall total for the entire year with a week's worth of precipitation in April.

Early spring systems brought much-needed rainfall from April 8-10. Lawton received 1.06 inches of rain across the three days. It was the storms that brought the damage. The first storms hit April 11, bringing as much as more than an inch of rain to some parts of Southwest Oklahoma in less than an hour. The rain wasn't the problem. It was the wind and the hail that accompanied it. Winds topping more than 70 mph ripped off the roof of the control center building at the Holy City, ruining most of the electronic equipment and furniture inside. The only saving grace for the Holy City was that its annual Easter Pageant had just concluded two weeks prior. Volunteers would spend the rest of the year raising funds to try to repair the damage and replace as much equipment as possible.

The spigot was opened and it wasn't going to stop. In what would become a pattern for the next three months, heavy rainfall began falling April 17 and brought with it widespread flooding and damage. That proved to be an extremely damp Sunday, as parts of the area received more than 7 inches of recorded rainfall. In what would also become a recurring pattern over the course of the year, the Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport recorded less rainfall than many other parts of town, even with 2.39 inches of rain on the record. The overnight downpours turned several streets into impromptu creeks.

Indiahoma was hit the hardest in Comanche County. First Baptist Church in Indiahoma was forced to cancel services for the second week in a row due to flooding. A tributary of Deep Red Creek spilled over the dike and flooded several houses, including the home of Richard and Michelle Baker the second time they were flooded out of their home in two years.

The flooding continued the next day as Comanche County received more than 5 inches of rainfall over a three-day period. The Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport received an additional 1.26 inches of rain April 19 alone. More rain was forecast and floodwaters from Cache Creek began making south toward Walters and Cotton County, where residents worked diligently to ensure they would be prepared.