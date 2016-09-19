Passport may soon be needed at Fort Sill

Starting Oct. 10, people who want to go on Fort Sill or Altus Air Force Base but don't have a Department of Defense-issued ID card may have to present forms of identification that meet with Department of Homeland Security (DHS) approval.

The Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill Facebook page posted questions and answers from the Public Affairs Office on the topic Monday.

"After 9/11 the REAL ID Act (of 2005) enacted a recommendation to set standards for identification cards, specifically driver's licenses," the post states. "The act sets minimum federal security standards for state-issued IDs and prohibits federal agencies from accepting the IDs that don't meet the standards."

Oklahoma and Texas are among states that are not compliant with the Real ID Act but were granted an extension on coming into compliance with its provisions. Their current extension runs out on Oct. 10. Oklahoma has applied for another extension, but a spokesman for Gov. Mary Fallin said Monday that the state hadn't received an answer yet from the Department of Homeland Security.

DoD-issued ID cards (common access card, dependent card or retiree card, for example) are acceptable on their own.