Part-Time Job Fair today at Cameron

Cameron University Career Services will host the ninth annual Part-Time Job Fair today from 2-4 p.m. in the McCasland Ballroom, McMahon Centennial Complex.

Local businesses will be on site to recruit and possibly hire Cameron students. Students attending the job fair should bring copies of their resume, a list of personal references and dress appropriately since some employers may conduct interviews on site.

For more information, Cameron University Career Services, a division of the Office of Student Development, at 581-2209.