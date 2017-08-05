Paranoia strikes man who is found with drugs

A man who claimed people were following and attacking him wound up in jail after police found no followers, but did find drugs.

Lawton police Officer Cory Byrne reported making contact with the man at 2:30 a.m. in the intersection of Southwest 16th Street and Lee Boulevard. The man was "very adamant that someone was following him and would not leave him alone," the police report states. The man said "they" were hiding in a tree at the intersection's corner. The officer said no one was in the tree and the man asked if he could follow the officer to another intersection.

The officer moved two blocks away and the man followed and told him that some man had just tried to jump out of a car and attack him, according to the report. He said "they" were not willing to help him and pulled his hat off his head. A bag containing what later was determined to be cocaine fell out. The man said he didn't know what it was and that he didn't have any drugs on him. While clearing his pockets, Byrne reported the man became agitated that he was being detained and not being helped with the "followers." Another officer arrived and the man was taken into investigative detention.