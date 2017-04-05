Paradise Valley Fire sets fish fry fundraiser

The Paradise Valley Fire Department will hold a fundraiser fish fry from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 3 at the intersection of Oklahoma 58 and Meers-Porter Hill Road.

The department's firefighters will be present along with vehicles and equipment. There will also be music by Brandon Peregoy. There will be no charge for the meal or entertainment, but donations will be accepted. Proceeds will go to the fire department for maintenance, operating costs, equipment and training of volunteer firefighters.