Panel talk tackles topics of decency

When Maryum Ali, eldest daughter of boxing legend Muhammad Ali, looks at the world today and compares it with the world her father shared with Dr. Martin Luther King, she sees one distinct difference.

"There was a moral consciousness of what was right and what to do," Ali said. "He was able to get people on the same page."

Ali offered a solution to moral degradation. Parents, she said, should teach their children, from a young age, to be respectful to every individual.

Her comments came during a panel discussion Monday afternoon during the 33rd annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Celebration, sponsored by Cameron University and Cameron Campus Ministry.

The four panelists were Ali, Lawton Police Sgt. Timothy Jenkins and educators Rick Lowe and Stan Basler.

Moderator Willie Smith asked the panelists questions about current topics such as morality in homes, youth delinquency, police and public relations, female incarceration and the legalizing of silencers.

"What you learn in this house impacts the globe," Ali said.