Pair accused of trying to pass stolen check

Police said they arrested two women attempting to cash a stolen check Monday at a west Lawton bank.

Police were called shortly before 2 p.m. to IBC Bank, 2101 W. Gore, on the report of someone trying to cash a stolen check. A clerk noticed the signature on the check "didn't look like the right signature" and contacted the account holder, the report states. After being told the check was stolen, the clerk notified police.

The suspects were detained in the drive-thru. The front passenger told police she was "cashing a check," according to the report. The woman in the back seat told police they were at the bank to cash a check from the woman who reported the check stolen. The passenger said she "is eager to help people."