Painter, photographer team for refuge show

This month's exhibit in the gallery of the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center is a dual effort with works by both artist Kelly Pennington and photographer Stan Pollard.

Their exhibit will be up for the rest of March and may be viewed between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily. The Visitor Center is at the Oklahoma 49-115 junction.

According to Pennington's bio, "I was born in Ada with an internal drive to create art. I have always felt fortunate to have had teachers in public school that encouraged my creativity and observational skills. These teachers were an influence leading me to want to give back what I was so lucky to have received from them. I dedicated 17 years of my life teaching K-12 arts education in Oklahoma public schools. My summers were spent attending workshops with renowned artists and working on my personal art with a goal of becoming a full-time artist.

"My goal is to remind people of our beautiful environment and what we should not take for granted in our evolving culture. I create representations inspired by the Oklahoma landscapes that orchestrate interesting compositions using colorful expressive painterly brushstrokes. I am motivated by nature and the energy that I feel among the colors and abstract shapes within our environment."