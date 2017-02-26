Pageant rehearsal in 2nd week

Rehearsals for the annual Holy City of the Wichitas Easter Pageant are progressing well.

Sunday marked the second week of rehearsals for the 92nd annual production. Director Alan Corrales said the pageant has been blessed, thus far.

"The rain held off last week until we got through for the day," Corrales said. "It's a beautiful day again today. We started with the second half this week, so it's going pretty good so far."

Not much has been altered from years past, Corrales said. Many of the cast members returned to their familiar roles and slipped back into character like a favorite glove. Though the script and production remains mostly the same, this year's performance will be one of changes. One of the Jesus actors was forced to step aside this year due to health issues. Corrales said a longtime actor will take his place and assume the beard and sandals for the first time. Fans on audience hill will also notice a different voice for the son of God.

"We have someone new in the reading room this year, so I'm having to sit down with him and go through the lines and help him out," Corrales said. "He's a very mild mannered man, so I'm having to remind him to put some emotion into it and get behind it. He's got a good voice, so he'll be ready to go."