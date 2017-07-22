Pacesetters explore ways to have effective campaign

Nineteen local businesses and organizations gathered Friday at Comanche County Memorial Hospital for the United Way of Southwest Oklahoma's Pacesetters Kickoff Luncheon.

This year's pacesetters include Adventure Travel, Arvest Bank, BancFirst, City National Bank, Comanche County Memorial Hospital, Comanche Home Center, Cosmetic Specialty Labs Inc., Fort Sill Federal Credit Union, Fort Sill National Bank, Golden Corral No. 912, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Great Plains Improvement Foundation, Johnson and Johnson Locksmith and Door, Lawton Food Bank, Marie Detty Youth and Family Services Center, Roadback Inc., Senior Center for Creative Living, Southwestern Medical Center and Target Lawton.

The 19 pacesetters essentially "set the pace" for the United Way's annual campaign, which will kick off Sept. 8 with the Blue Tie Gala. Friday's luncheon featured a panel discussion of how pacesetters can host an efficient and effective campaign for the United Way this year. The panel consisted of Lindsay Roman, marketing specialist for Arvest Bank; Jeri Mosiman, executive director of the Lawton Food Bank; Lorene Miller, executive director of the Senior Center for Creative Living; and Jennifer Ellis, president and CEO of Cosmetic Specialty Labs and United Way campaign chair.

Questions for the panelists were asked by Bart Hadley, United Way board member. The panel started off about how pacesetters can have successful campaigns. Miller's suggestions were for campaigns to start as early as possible and to take opportunities to talk to people and various organizations about the campaign. Mosiman said the best thing the Food Bank has done is having its board of directors involved and conducting events that engage the community.

Roman believes that after Arvest Bank entered the Southwest Oklahoma market 19 years ago, its focus has not only been to provide service to customers but also to be actively involved in the community it serves. She said it's important for the bank to involve its associates and to educate them on United Way and its agencies.

"One of the ways that we've done this is we've provided volunteer time throughout the community, and we also provide financial support for the United Way," Roman said. "We really try and focus on getting our associates on board and actively participate in all of our fundraisers and awareness activities. We have over the last several years really tried to get our associates engaged in the fundraisers, but education on United Way and its agencies has really been a focus for us and it really feeds to help with our fundraising. It's really important for the associates to know and understand why they're giving and why they're focusing so hard. So to know where their money is going has definitely been a good thing for us."