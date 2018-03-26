OSBI to look into shooting involving Lawton officer

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into a Sunday morning officer-involved shooting. Little information is available.

An officer from Lawton Police Department was involved in the shooting around 12:10 a.m. in the area of Southwest 14th Street and Washington Avenue, said Sgt. Tim Jenkins, information officer. One suspect is in stable condition in the hospital but the nature of the incident and other details are few.

The OSBI was called in to investigate the shooting.

"There will be more information released when it becomes available," Jenkins said.

Woman tries to cut boyfriend at Wal-Mart

A woman was arrested early Saturday morning after trying to cut her ex-boyfriend with a knife at Wal-Mart.

LPD Officer Samantha Rousey reported she and Sgt. Jeremy Coe were called shortly after midnight to the store, 1002 N. Sheridan, on the report of the assault. The victim claimed his ex-girlfriend had tried to stab him with a pocket knife. He said he and his friend were walking with her when the friend made a joke towards the woman and she became upset, walked off and turned around punching the ex-boyfriend in the lip. He told her to have her aunt come get her and said the woman pulled out a pocket knife and lunged at him, cutting his finger. Store security separated them and had them leave and the woman ran outside with the man's phone and knife.

When he followed her to get the phone, the man said he saw the woman stabbing his friend's truck tires, according to the report. He said she tried to stab him again but accidentally cut herself in the upper left thigh.

Police found the woman and arrested her. During a search, 3.19 grams of methamphetamines were found hidden in her bra pad, the report states. She declined medical attention for the cut to her thigh.