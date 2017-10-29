Organizations, businesses slate Halloween activities

Churches, businesses and organizations in Lawton and area towns are planning trick-or-treat and other Halloween activities for families. Following is a list of places to participate:

• MacArthur High School Macbotics Team will sponsor a haunted house from 6-8 p.m. nightly through Tuesday at 910 NW 66th. Donations will go towards competition fees and parts money.

Today

• Toyota of Lawton Safe House Trunk or Treat, 1-3 p.m., 7110 Quanah Parker Trailway. Bounce house, costume contest for ages 12 and under, free hot dogs.

• Fall Festival, 5-7 p.m., Western Hills Church of Christ, 1108 NW 53rd. Free dinner, games, bounce house, trick or treat.

• Lawton First Church of the Nazarene Trunk or Treat, noon to 2 p.m., 1402 NW Arlington.

Monday

• Cameron University Haunted House, 8-10:30 p.m., Cameron Village B, 2800 W. Gore.

• Halloween party and costume contest, 3:30-9 p.m., Laugh Out Loud, 6720 Quanah Parker Trailway. Free skating, 5-8 p.m. Trick-or-treating in the building. Halloween movies, 3:30-9 p.m.

Tuesday

• Cache Road Square Shopping Center trick-or-treating, 5-7 p.m., Northwest 38th Street and Cache Road. Trick-or-treating at each store.

• Halloween Bash trick-or-treating, 2:30-4:40 p.m., Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th Street and C Avenue.

• East Gore Plaza trick-or-treating, beginning at 4 p.m., 1902 E. Gore.

• Trunk or Treat, 6-8 p.m., Geronimo City Hall, 100 W. Main, Geronimo. Costume contest for children under ages 10 and under and age 11 and over, best family costume; $5 entry fee for best decorated trunk contest.

• Comanche Nation's Annual Halloween Safe House, 6-8 p.m., Comanche Nation Complex, 584 Bingo Road (Interstate 44 at the Medicine Park exit).

• Trunk or Treat, 6-8:30 p.m., Community United Methodist Church, 604 G Street, Elgin. Candy, cocoa and cider, hosted by Community United Methodist Church, Elgin First United Methodist Church and Community MOPS.