Opportunity knocks

Educators who spark interest in learning and industries that offer opportunities are two keys that will help produce a STEM-ready workforce, Maj. Gen. Brian McKiernan told educators and industry representatives gathered at Great Plains Technology Center on Tuesday.

Some people believe there is a crisis on the horizon, with the nation falling behind others in science, technology, engineering and math because it isn't encouraging enough young people to pursue STEM careers, said McKiernan, who spoke on the first day of a three-day Oklahoma Education and Industry Partnership professional development workshop.

It was the first of three, three-day workshops being offered this summer by the partnership along with Oklahoma Works and Career Tech in Lawton, Oklahoma City and Tulsa. Attendees heard about how educators and industry have been key to the education and career paths that McKiernan, his wife and four daughters have been on.

The first key is educators.

"They got us curious about how things work. They made us curious about why things work the way they do, whether that is the human body, the mind, the brain; electromagnetic waves; even how substances that actually make up other matter interact with one another," McKiernan said. "When I see how my wife uses those skills and that knowledge to make people's lives better as a physician, it makes me understand how important this pursuit is."

The second key is industry.

"I look at my daughters and look at my own experience. In the summertime, when I was not in college I had no problem finding a job with an engineering firm. ... I was a surveyor most summers when I wasn't doing something with the military," he said. "My daughters have all had an opportunity to work with industry as part of an internship. In some cases, as far away as Israel, South Africa and Austria. Those are incredible opportunities to continue to stoke the flames, so to speak."

Industry partners who offer college and high school students internships, scholarships and take chances on them are important.

Although some people don't believe there is a STEM crisis on the horizon in the United States, "(It is important) that we're not falling behind other nations. That there is no shortage of technologists. That we're not losing ground in STEM. You know what, as a senior member of our military, I do not want to test that hypothesis," he said. "I don't want to leave that one up to chance and I don't think you should either. I think that the very prosperity of our nation depends on us continuing putting emphasis and placing value in pushing the boundaries in respect to science, technology, science and math."

During each of the three-day workshops, 100 educators meet with industry experts, take field trips and tours and attend education workshops. On Tuesday morning, the attendees heard from Howard Johnson of the Sylvan Learning Center; retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Ben Robinson, from Sentry One and founder of OEIP; James Cunningham from Raytheon Aerospace Manufacturing; and John McArthur, president of Cameron University. They were then split into groups to tour Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Silverline Plastics, Public Service Company of Oklahoma and Comanche County Memorial Hospital.