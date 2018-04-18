Open Streets canceled due to weather

Lawton residents will have to wait for a sunnier day to play in the streets as Saturday's planned Open Streets event in downtown has been canceled due to the possibility of thunderstorms.

"We wanted to be proactive in canceling the event," Tiffany Vrska, Community Relations Director for the City of Lawton, said. "Everyone's safety is always our top priority."

The Open Streets event is held twice yearly. The final event of 2017 took place last October. Vrska said she does not see this cancellation affecting the city's ability to hold two this year as well.

"We are very disappointed about the forecast," Vrska said."The event will be rescheduled by the Open Streets committee."