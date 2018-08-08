Online grocery service now available at WalMart Neighborhood Market

A new service that lets shoppers order their groceries online and have them delivered to their vehicle was unveiled Tuesday at the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 38th Street and Lee Blvd., and several orders had already been taken and were in the process of being delivered by 10:30 a.m. Tuesday

The Red Coat Ambassadors representing the Lawton/Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce were there for the ribbon-cutting of the new program.