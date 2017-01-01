Old firetruck will be memorial to 9-11

Lawton native Jason Mattingly believes in the patriotism that burns in his veins. With the formation of a nonprofit organization, 9-11 Memorial Fire Truck Engine 343, a passion for the United States of America and service in its name allows him to serve in his own way.

"This organization will keep the memory of 9-11 alive so our nation will never forget," Mattingly said. "I want to let people know that people still care."

The son of a military family, Mattingly said his passion is a natural extension of his parents. His father, Jerome, retired from the Army after 23 years, and his mother, Roberta, served as an Army nurse before taking full-time duty as an Army wife. In retirement, they found a home in Fort Sill's next-door neighbor.

Mattingly said he's wanted to serve his country since he can remember. A diagnosis of diabetes at 6 years old and a lifetime of insulin therapy to follow quashed that. The deadliest attack on American soil rejuvenated his fire.

While living in Tennessee, the world changed after he ate breakfast with his father the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, Mattingly said he thought it was any other morning when he was 21 years old "I love my dad's breakfast." When his father turned on the TV news and they saw the image of one of the World Trade Center towers "with a big, gaping hole in it," it sent them into shock. His father knew immediately it was something more.

"He said, 'Son, that ain't by accident,'" Mattingly said,"'that's an act of war.'"

"It was a change of life, a change in our country's direction," he said. "That really bothered me. I really love my country, man."

Father and son hugged and cried together in the kitchen.

Mattingly calls himself "super-patriotic" and said he's never without a flag or thanking a veteran or service person (including police, fire and emergency medical technician) or showing support in some way.

"With my diabetes, I can't serve my country," Mattingly said, "so this is my way of serving."

While living in Tennessee, Mattingly joined the Hardin County Volunteer Fire Department and later became a firefighter for the for the city of Savannah, Tenn. At one time he served on three volunteer departments in his county.

"I fell in love with it and felt good doing it," Mattingly said. "I loved being a firefighter. I did that for many years."

A 2008 move to Fort Smith, Ark., got him in a good place with a good job, but the call to serve remained strong. The impact of lives lost spurred him to find a way to memorialize the lives of the first responders lost during the Sept. 11 attacks.

"9-11 was our modern day Pearl Harbor," Mattingly said. "It changed a lot of aspects of our own country."

On the 15th anniversary of this modern "date which will live in infamy," Mattingly said, everything clicked and came together. While driving to work, he said he saw an old fire truck on the side of the road and an idea began to formulate. He returned to try to buy the truck, but the deal fell through. The idea born that day remained: to establish a mobile memorial to the 343 firefighters who lost their lives that day.