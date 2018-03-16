Officials honored for efforts to curb underage drinking and DUI

Local law enforcement officials were recognized Thursday by the Lawton Fort Sill Community Coalition Advocates for Sober Teens for efforts to curb underage drinking and drunk driving.

A luncheon was held as part of the coalition's Sequins & Sirens Enforcement Training session at the Great Plains Technology Center.

Trooper Drake Green

Trooper Drake Green of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol was named Officer of the Year. Green was recognized for leading the OHP Comanche/Cotton County detachment in driving under influence arrests. During 2017, Green had a total of 2,464 vehicle contacts resulting in 64 arrests for driving under the influence, two arrests for actual physical control, 26 citations for transporting an open container, plus 27 felony and 32 misdemeanor arrests. Green also conducted numerous safety programs at local schools, civic organizations and businesses and has promoted DUI awareness at victim impact panel presentations.

Chief Donna Kimmel

Cache Police Chief Donna Kimmel was presented the CARE Award for leading efforts in prevention of underage drinking. Kimmel was recognized for her department's presentations in Cache Public Schools to prevent underage drinking through the utilization of beer goggles and discussion of outcomes of drinking and driving.

Assistant District Attorney Mark Clark

Assistant District Attorney Mark Clark was named Prosecutor of the Year. Clark has prosecuted DUI offenses since September of 2000 and was recognized for saving many lives through his efforts.

The training session also included a legal update on alcohol laws by Todd Anthony, senior agent for the Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement Commission.