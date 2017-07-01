Officials explain school decisions

With just a dusting of snow on the ground, officials for Lawton Public Schools and the Lawton Academy of Arts and Science decided very early Friday morning that schools would be open for their students. But by about 9:30 a.m. after all the students were in school snow started to fall again and the weather worsened.

The decision to not close Lawton Public Schools facilities based on a collaborative decision-making process by eight to 10 people was made by Assistant Superintendent Barbara Ellis a little after 5 a.m.

"It was my personal choice," she said.

The final decision was based on two hours of intense work Friday morning by Ellis and other staff members. Superintendent Tom Deighan was away from Lawton at a training session.

"We watched the weather reports from 3 a.m. to a little after 5 a.m. ... And we actually drove around between 4 and 5 a.m.," Ellis said, explaining that she and four others checked out the driving conditions in areas of the city. At that time the weather wasn't bad, nor was the driving.

"I watched the precipitation bands (on the weather radar) move from west to east and weighed the prospects. It was all part of the consideration," she said.

Once school was in session, no matter how the conditions changed, the students could not be released from school in the middle of the day.

"LPS will not release kids early. Parents can pick their children up, but we can't send them home," she said, explaining that releasing 14,000 students back home in the middle of the day is not safe. "We don't know where the parents are."

At the end of the school day, the district's transportation director and the assistant director "were very sure that the roads were OK for the buses. They are the professionals in that area," Ellis said.

Students who travel by school bus took buses home; students who drive themselves, drove home; and those whose parents pick them up waited for their parents.

"We followed the regular procedures, which is our first option, unless there is a crisis situation," Ellis said. If a crisis, such as a blizzard or severe icing, occurs, then parents are contacted individually if the school has been given a correct phone number by the parent or guardian.