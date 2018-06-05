Official list of candidates given for May 19 tribal general election

The Comanche Nation Election Office has released its official certified candidate list for the May 19 general election.

Following background checks and certification, the following candidates will be on the ballot for the following administration positions:

• Chair Susan Cothren, Billy Komahcheet, William Nelson Sr., June E. Sovo and Charles Wells.

• Vice chair Darrell Kosechequetah, Guy Narcomey and LaNora J. Parker.

• Tribal administrator Jimmy W. Arterberry, Jerry Parker and John Wahnee.

Tribal attorney candidates also will be on the ballot: Richard J. Grellner, Jacobson Law Group from the Twin Cities in Minnesota, Joyce & Grady from Tulsa, and Rosette LLP from Tulsa. There has been no word if tribal member Forest Tahdooahnippah of Dorsey & Whitney, Denver, Colo., will be included. He spoke before the April 21 general council and asked to be included on the ballot.

Two questions brought by tribal members during the council and passed approval by vote will be included on the ballot:

• Alice Kassanavoid resolution to change the tribal administrator position to requiring a bachelor's degree or higher.

• Thomas Narcomey resolution for the tribe to outsource and conduct an enrollment audit from 1998 to the present.