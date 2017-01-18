Officers to get 30-year rings at LPD

Five officers who have 30-plus years of experience with the Lawton Police Department will be honored in a ceremony at 2 p.m. Friday at the police department, 10 SW 4th, and the officers will receive rings for their tenure.

Those officers who are being honored are:

Assistant Chief James Apple, who began with the Lawton Police Department as a Police Explorer in the 1970s. He began his career with the department on January 7, 1980. He was instrumental in beginning the department's DARE Program and became nationally certified as a DARE mentor.

Deputy Chief Rusty Wright, who was hired by the department in January 1987. Special teams under his supervision include Lake Patrol/Dive Team, Traffic Section/Motor Unit, Gang Unit, Tactical Team, K-9 officers, bicycle officers and Criminal Investigation Division.

Capt. Brian Morris, who was hired by the Lawton Police Department in January 1987. Morris is a traffic accident reconstructionist and a crime scene reconstructionist. Morris is currently in charge of the Technical Services Division.

Sgt. John Chelenza, who was hired in January 1987. Chelenza currently serves in patrol, which he believes is the backbone of the department and most rewarding because he gets to directly serve the people in the community, which he loves.