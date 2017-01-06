Officer spots stolen vehicle, arrests pair on drug counts

Two men were arrested on drug and motor vehicle theft complaints following a traffic stop of a stolen vehicle Tuesday.

Detective Jeffrey McCoy reported seeing a vehicle with a brake light out leaving a known drug house around 11:15 a.m. Officer Brittany Schulte conducted a traffic stop at 1515 NW Dearborn. McCoy was advised by police dispatch that the vehicle that was stopped was reported stolen. The driver and passenger were removed from the vehicle, according to McCoy's report, and police found a glass pipe used to smoke narcotics in the passenger's pocket. In another pocket McCoy also found a plastic bag with eight smaller individually wrapped bags containing methamphetamine that weighed approximately 2.2 grams. There were also four morphine pills in the baggie with the methamphetamine.

A search of the vehicle found drug paraphernalia, police said.

The driver was booked on complaints of possession of metahamphetamine, possession of stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia, no driver's license, no insurance and defective motor vehicle. The passenger was booked on complaints of resisting a police officer, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia and two City of Lawton warrants.

Woman arrested on drug complaints in traffic stop

Officer Daniel Hallagin reported seeing a Ford Mustang GT accelerating rapidly to get onto Interstate 44, and by the time he was able to get a reading on the radar, the woman driving the Mustang was clocked at 90 mph in a 65 mph zone. Hallagin conducted a traffic stop on I-44 just south of Lee Boulevard and approached the driver. Halligan reported that she could not stop moving and was constantly moving items in the vehicle. As he attempted to walk back to his patrol vehicle, he noticed that the driver kept digging around in her vehicle and then called for another unit and a K-9 officer for assistance.

Officer Patrick Kilgore arrived to assist Hallagin and Tony Bryan of the Comanche County Sheriff's Office arrived. Bryan ran his dog around the vehicle and then informed Hallagin that the dog had a positive alert for narcotics, according to the police report.

The driver volunteered the location of a bag with crystal-like residue, two torn pieces of clear plastic with crystal-like residue, and a clear plastic bag containing methamphetamine, according to the report.