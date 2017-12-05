Officer spots stolen truck, makes arrest

A traffic stop in south Lawton early Wednesday netted the arrest of a woman on stolen vehicle and drug-related complaints.

Sgt. Steven Schulte was patrolling the area of South 11th Street and Belmont Avenue around 5:02 a.m. when he saw a truck that matched the description of a vehicle reported stolen. Schulte stopped the truck at South 11th and Interstate 44 and talked with the driver and passenger.

The driver was initially arrested on a complaint of possession of a stolen vehicle and driving under revocation. Additionally, a pill bottle was found in her purse that contained marijuana, and a cigarette pack contained three marijuana roaches, according to the police report. Police said they also found a prescription pill bottle with no name that contained 94 tablets of acetaminophen with codeine and two tablets of trazadone.

The passenger was released.

Man hit with lug wrench

Officer David Kamont was dispatched to a hospital emergency room after an assault with a dangerous weapon was reported.

Kamont spoke with a man who said he was walking home after getting into a verbal argument with a woman. The woman then pulled up next to him at the intersection of Northwest 16th Street and Irwin Avenu and said she would drive him to his home.