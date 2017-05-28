Observances honor those who gave all

You could be one of a projected 39.3 million Americans traveling 50 miles or more from home this Memorial Day weekend.

On the other hand, you could save yourself time and trouble by taking a more traditional approach to the holiday. While Memorial Day weekend is often seen as the official kickoff of summer, the day has a much more significant meaning.

In fact, without those who serve in the military, ensuring their countrymen's continued freedom, there's a good chance that none of those enjoyable activities would be possible.

Anyone who has lived any length of time in Comanche County knows just how important the armed forces are to this community. There is no shortage of ways to remember America's fallen heroes, as can be seen from the following: