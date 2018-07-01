Numbers down slightly for show

The weather was a vast improvement over last year's Great Plains Winter National Pig, Lamb & Goat Show, but the numbers were only slightly better.

Robert Spencer, co-chairman of the show, said goat entries were up, with 60. At 125, lambs were about the same. Pigs were down, with 240 entries signed up for Saturday's show in Ring A and 195 for the show in Ring B.

Spencer attributed that to the proliferation of stock shows elsewhere and exhibitors choosing to go to the one nearest home.

"It's still a good, successful show," he said.

The show was co-chaired by Kyle Hicks and sponsored by the Lawton Fort Sill Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The Walters 4-H Club was well-represented at the Comanche County Fairgrounds on Saturday. Jolie Davis, 14, is in eighth grade at Walters Middle School and in her second year of showing hogs. While she did not make it to last year's Great Plains Winter National, she did take her Duroc to the concluding event of the show season, the Oklahoma Youth Expo in Oklahoma City. He didn't fare well there, so this year she's trying a Yorkshire instead.

An older cousin served as Jolie's role model in her decision to start showing pigs. Her cousin showed many breeds, and Yorkshire was one of them. Jolie's barrow is named Spank, and he's put on the pounds since she got him in October. He was 148 at this weekend's weigh-ins.

She keeps him at the Walters school farm and drives there twice a day to feed him, once before school and once after. She walks him every day.

The jackpot show here kicks off the season for Jolie and her project animal. Her parents, Sheri and Kevin Davis, came to the Comanche County Fairgrounds to cheer them on.

Her fellow Walters 4-H Club member, 11-year-old Kiley Reece, made her debut in the show ring last year as well. A fifth grader at Walters Elementary School, she brought two barrows, a 155-pound Crossbreed and a 150-pound Berkshire that was named breed champion in Ring A judging.

The daughter of Ashley and Brandon Reece, Kiley had two younger brothers showing here as well. Wesley, 5, was going into the arena for the very first time. His barrow was a Spotted Poland China. Parker, 9, came with a Hampshire barrow.

When asked what she likes about 4-H, Kiley replied, "It's fun, and most of my friends go to 4-H, and there's a lot of animals and work involved with it."

She said her first year of showing pigs was fun and very challenging. Two years before she began, her 4-H Club gave a presentation on how to show a pig.

"I guess I didn't really understand it, so my dad had to explain it all over to me again," Kiley said.