This is not your parents' library

Studying at the Cameron University Library is now a lot more inviting with a decided lack of librarian "shhhs!".

Changes including adding a family room, comfortable seating, more computers, silent and collaborative spaces, vending machines and allowing patrons the leeway to snack and nap in the library are all in place or in the process of completion, said Sylvia Burgess, associate vice president for academic affairs.

Those changes and others came about as a result of Burgess reviewing the annual student surveys, from her ongoing discussions with the librarians about student feedback and embarking on library walkabouts before she became officially responsible for the library July 1.

"I just started walking around and looking at what the students were doing and what they seemed to need," Burgess said.

Burgess and Barbara Pickthorn, assistant director of library services, say the library now better meets the needs of the students and how the changes also help the librarians.

Study rooms

The family study room, a room in the back of the library on the first floor with kid-sized table and chairs and some toys, evolved from what Burgess saw during one of her library walk-throughs. It has been designated as a "collaborative zone" that allows normal conversation, but no cellphone calls.

"I saw a woman who I thought was going to tear her hair out. She was sitting at a computer ... with two little kids crawling around at her feet and they were walking over to the (hot) coffee machine while she was trying to finish her paper," Burgess said, adding that the "other patrons were distracted."

Realizing the scenario wasn't that uncommon, Burgess, Pickthorn and the librarians decided to use a room that didn't see much use as the family study room.

"We have lots and lots of nontraditional students ... (including) moms who can't afford day care," Burgess said, explaining that the university can't afford to provide day care and "there are huge liabilities involved," but the school is continuing to talk about the issue.